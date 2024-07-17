Guelph, Ont. racecar driver wins big nearly six years after devastating crash

Wickens, along with his co-driver Harry Gottsacker, competed at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. The duo came out on top for the first time in two years in the TCR (Touring Car Class). They clinched the victory by a margin of 0.723 seconds, driving the #33 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

“I wanted to win a race, cross the line, take the checkered flag, the cool down lap with the fans and everything. And to get that at home, makes it even better,” Wickens told CTV News.

The win is a triumph in itself, but especially when you factor in the near-fatal IndyCar crash in 2018 that changed his life forever.

“This whole journey, it’s been a very humbling experience because I would say at least once per week I hear a story of someone that has changed their lifestyle because of watching my recovery,” he said.

Wickens documented his incredible recovery on social media – from standing for the first time to dancing with his wife Karli at their wedding. Another win on the track with his partner Gottsacker has solidifying his perseverance.

“Driving at those elite levels of motorsport is my goal again, like it was prior to my injury in 2018,” he said.

Robert Wickens celebrates with his team at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. (Instagram/robertwickens)

Wickens is keeping a close eye on the finish line.

“Short term, I would love to defend our championship in the submission Pilot Challenge with Hyundai,” he said. “Bigger picture, I have ambitions to do the Indianapolis 500 one day again, because you know, I think doing it as a disabled driver would be even more special than the time I was able to do it in 2018.”

As for his most recent win, Wickens said a lot of his friends, family and fans came out to see him since it was close his hometown. Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is also one of his favourite places to race.

“We always seem to excel there and the atmosphere is amazing,” Wickens said.