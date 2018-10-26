

CTV Kitchener





Guelph IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been rehabilitating after he was involved in a serious crash during a race over the summer.

In a video posted to Twitter, Wickens was working on moving himself from a flat surface to a wheelchair in a maneuver called a slide transfer.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger everyday,” the tweet read.

He went on to say that he was far from walking on his own.

Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger everyday. I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life. More to come!! pic.twitter.com/lMw8XJgOck — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) October 26, 2018

Wickens was hospitalized after the violent August crash, during which his vehicle became airborne.

He required multiple surgeries on his injured spinal cord as a result.

In September, he addressed his followers on Twitter via video.

“I can promise you guys I’m going to work as hard as possible… to be back in a racecar as quickly as possible,” he said at the time.