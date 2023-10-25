Guelph man charged with murder

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found at a Guelph motel last week.

Guelph police say staff at the Wayfare Motel on Woodlawn Road West called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 50s.

"We’re still investigating her background. We do know her identity. We don’t know much about her frankly, how she came to be in Guelph. She is not a local person," said Scott Tracey with Guelph police.

On Wednesday, police announced officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Guelph in connection to the case on Tuesday.

Police say the victim and the accused knew each other but said they are not related.