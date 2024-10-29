Guelph man charged after staff at two businesses were assaulted: police

A Guelph man is facing several charges after police say staff at two downtown businesses and a police officer were assaulted Monday.

Police say at approximately 4:20 p.m., a security guard at a downtown business confronted a man who was harassing another employee. The man allegedly swung his fist at the guard and drove at him with his mobility scooter, however no contact was made, according to police.

The security guard called Guelph Police. Moments later, staff of another downtown business reported the same man had punched an employee in the face while uttering racial slurs. The employee wasn’t hurt.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect.

“While being processed at the police station he lunged forward in an attempt to headbutt the arresting officer, but no contact was made,” police said in a media release.

A 64-year-old Guelph man is charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, assault police and being intoxicated in a public place.