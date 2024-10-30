Couple says knife pulled on them in Guelph mall parking lot

KITCHENER
    Guelph Police are looking for two suspects after a couple from Oakville said they had a knife pulled on them while visiting Stone Road Mall.

    The pair said they were in the city to visit their son and stopped at the mall Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. When they left the shopping centre, they said they saw one of their vehicle’s windows had been smashed and a woman was inside.

    When the couple confronted the woman, they said she denied taking anything and ran away.

    The couple told police they chased after her, but a man stepped up and punched the husband in the face and pulled out a large knife.

    The first suspect is described as a 5’2” Black woman with an athletic build, short hair and a nose piercing.

    The second suspect is described as a 5’9” Black man with a thin build and long braided hair. He was wearing a black sweater and jeans at the time of the incident.

    The couple said the two suspects took off in a black Ford Fusion with Quebec licence plates.

