

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Guelph man has been charged after a poppy box was stolen from a business in Palmerston on Nov. 5.

At around 5:40 a.m., the suspect walked to the counter and took the box, returning later that day to try to steal another.

Police say his second attempted theft was unsuccessful.

Days later on Nov. 8, an employee called police to tell them that the suspect was back at the restaurant. That afternoon, police were able to find a person matching his description on Main Street.

He reportedly tried to give police a false name, but the responding officer recognized him from a similar incident in another area.

When he was searched, police say he was found to have a replica handgun and drugs on his person.

The man, 43, has been charged with:

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Obstructing a peace officer;

Theft under $5,000;

Breaching officer undertaking;

Three counts of breaching probation; and

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He was held for a bail hearing.