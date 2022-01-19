Guelph man assaults victim with grinder: police

KITCHENER -

Guelph police have arrested a man they say assaulted and injured someone with an angle grinder.

Officers were called to the incident around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Victoria Road South and Akell Road.

In a news release, police said a person was awoken byanother person using a grinder in the basement and yelled at him to stop.

This reportedly sparked a fight where the victim sustained lacerations to his hands and legs.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assaulting with a weapon. He is set to appear in court on March 8.