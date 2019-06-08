

CTV Kitchener





A community parade was held in Guelph Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It was organized by the Prince Arthur Loyal Orange Lodge.

The day began with a wreath laying ceremony at the Guelph Cenotaph, followed by a minute of silence to honour the service and sacrifice of Canadian soldiers who fought in 1944.

Following the service there was a parade to City Hall with flute and pipe bands.

Participants and observers were asked to bring flags and banners to show their support for those who have served and continue to serve our country.