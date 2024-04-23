KITCHENER
    • Guelph group recycles more than 1,700 solar eclipse glasses

    An image of solar eclipse glasses that were purchased at the Perth Home Hardware, says Joanne MacDonald says. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa) An image of solar eclipse glasses that were purchased at the Perth Home Hardware, says Joanne MacDonald says. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    A Guelph group collected more than 1,700 leftover solar eclipse glasses with plans to send them to Central America.

    The Onward Willow Neighbourhood put a call out to the community to collect the specs after the April 8 total solar eclipse.

    The group’s goal was to keep the one-time use item out of the landfill.

    The glasses will be sent to Central America for people to use during the next eclipse in August.

    A support worker with the group said they are very happy with the community response.

    Local star gazers will have to wait until 2033 for another total eclipse that will travel over Northern Canada.

