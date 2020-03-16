KITCHENER -- People at an increased risk to COVID-19 are turning to social media to share their stories and spread awareness.

The hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has been trending throughout the weekend, as those with underlying health issues or compromised immune systems share their thoughts during the pandemic.

A Guelph family is joining in on the conversation, as they begin practicing self-isolation out of an abundance of caution.

"Even before schools were cancelled, our plan was not to send her back to school after March break," said Helen Donkersgoed, currently in self-isolation.

Helen is the mother of Grade 10 student, Jane, who is vulnerable to COVID-19.

"She has reduced lung capacity due to several autoimmune disorders including juvenile arthritis," explained Donkersgoed.

The family is preparing for a long haul of self-isolation as the spread worsens.

Jane was told by her doctor that if she was infected with COVID- 19, she would likely be sicker than others.

On Twitter, thousands like her started trending with the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19, as those with compromised immune systems share the importance of safe practices.

Dr. Gavin Oudit, cardiology professor, says having an autoimmune disorder doesn't necessarily mean you need to isolate, but vigilance is a must.

The doctor adds that COVID-19 is a relative of SARS.

"It turns out that they actually bind to a protein called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or h2 which is a very important protective molecule in the body," said Gavin Oudit, professor of cardiology at the University of Alberta.

He says the h2 protein is vital in protecting the lungs, heart, gut, kidneys, liver and brain.

"Patients who are older, patients with diabetes and patients with lung disease, so, for example smokers are also susceptible for this," explained Oudit.

For the Donkersgoed, daily tasks like dog walking, piano practice and chores will all continue from home.

"My father used to have a saying, doesn't translate well to metric but, an ounce of prevention is worth an ounce of cure," said Donkersgoed.

In hopes her family can play a part in slowing the spread of what could be very serious.