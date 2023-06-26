Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week

Residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway, as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.

On Monday, several police officers and MTO bylaw officers could be seen at the encampment in Guelph. Some residents began to pack their belongings.

Police could be seen at a Guelph encampment under the Hanlon Expressway on Monday. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

The three people still living at the encampment wouldn’t call it luxurious, but they do call it home.

“All we hear is [the] road,” said resident Dave Dobbs with a laugh.

Dobbs said the notice is “a little ridiculous.”

The residents were given very little warning, with the eviction notice being posted on Wednesday, stipulating they had by the end of the day Sunday, to move out.

“They came in, saw we had progress made and decided that we’d done enough to get another week,” said resident Patrick (James) Fox.

Any personal belongings left on-site after the new deadline will be held at the MTO patrol yard on Elmira Road for 30 days.

A homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. is seen on June 26, 2023 under the Hanlon Expressway. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

If the items are not picked up by the deadline, the MTO will dispose of them.

“I imagine most of the stuff we want will be gone. And the stuff that’s too heavy, make a decision on whether it goes to storage or a dump,” Fox said.

WHERE WILL RESIDENTS GO?

In terms of where the residents will go, the MTO says they have been offered beds by the stepping stone -- a local agency that helps people in need.

“There are three beds being held at our 24/7 shelter,” Elijah Walker, a housing-focused outreach worker with Stepping Stone said.

By Monday afternoon, officials could be seen leaving the area, with the encampment still mainly intact.

“I’m not good with social settings, with drop-in centres, I’m very short tempered sometimes, but I am pretty calm. But I can’t do that. I have PTSD,” Dobbs said.

Having small spaces with a lot of people – I can’t do that,” he added. “That’s why it’s nice being out here, [there are] three people on the property.”

MTO’S REASONING FOR EVICTION

The eviction comes days after the MTO told residents they had to move due to safety concerns by Sunday.

“To ensure the safety of the individuals occupying the space and road users in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police recently visited the encampment to request that the individuals occupying the space at the Hanlon Expressway at Wellington Road vacate the premise, as it has been deemed unsafe,” an email from the MTO sent to CTV News Kitchener reads.

The MTO said all individuals have been offered beds by Stepping Stone.

According to the MTO, the ministry only disperses encampments that cause operational or safety concerns. Only after each person has been offered safe, indoor space, notice, and sufficient time to go through their belongings, would people be asked to vacate.

The MTO did not get back immediately to clarify the safety concerns.