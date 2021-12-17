Guelph area's top doctor ordering businesses to allow work from home

KITCHENER -

The rapid spread of Omicron cases has the Guelph area's top doctor issuing an official order to businesses.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer released a letter of instruction Thursday telling employers to allow employees to work from home remotely, if possible, starting Monday.

Where it's not possible, virtual meetings are recommended, as well as staggered lunch and break times to ensure physical distancing in share spaces.

The release notes that failure to comply could result in fines.

The order is expected to remain in place at least through the holiday season.