KITCHENER -- The Upper Grand District School Board is giving high school students one more week to change between in-person and remote modes of learning.

Students and families wishing to change their mode of learning must complete the Secondary Intent to Change Survey by Jan. 11 at 4 p.m., the board said in a release on Monday.

Only those wanting to change their current placement need to fill out a survey. A student’s current learning mode will remain the same for the second semester if a form is not filled out by the deadline.

According to the release, the current plan is that the second semester will use the same or a similar model to the first semester.

The board emphasizes in the release that a student will end their second semester in the same place they started it, meaning the choice will be final.

The UGDSB says this final deadline will allow schools to best meet the needs of students when it comes to course selection.