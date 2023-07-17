GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown Waterloo
A crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m., traffic was backed up for several blocks on King Street.
There is no word yet on what caused the collision or if anyone is hurt.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
