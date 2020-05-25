KITCHENER -- In an open letter to cities and mayors across Canada, the Association of Canadian Distillers is asking municipalities to relax their liquor policies when it comes to drinking in public spaces.

In the letter the group says that, while parts of the economy are beginning to reopen, cities should be flexible when considering ways to help the hospitality industry.

"As Canada slowly and prudently begins the process of re-opening local businesses closed during the peak phase of COVID-19 pandemic, provincial and municipal governments must ensure to strike the right balance between public safety and economic recovery," said Jan Wescott, president and CEO of the Association of Canadian Distillers.

The association has three requests.

Permitting licensed bars and patios to expand further into parking lots and adjacent public spaces; Permitting liquor consumption in public places including designated municipal parks; and Creating a streamlined site review process for bars and restaurants that chose to expand, and allow for post-facto inspection for municipal approval

The letter was read in Monday’s city council meeting in Waterloo.

Mayor Dave Jaworsky says the city is looking into a number of ways to help restaurants expand, but drinking in city parks is not one of them.

"If somebody wants to set up a properly licensed, properly run patio in Uptown for example, that is something that will be entertained, but the general consumption of alcohol? That doesn't help grow the economy, that doesn't help businesses get back on their feet,” said Jaworsky.

Mayor Jaworsky says any business who wishes to expand outdoors to make more room for social distancing is asked to contact the city.