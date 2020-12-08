KITCHENER -- A group of concerned Stratford residents gathered virtually on Tuesday night to discuss a proposed glass plant that could be coming to the city.

The group, named Get Concerned Stratford, met with several community members and key speakers to voice concerns that will then be presented to council.

Residents raised concerns about the plant's potential environmental impact, along with concerns that employees may live at the Xinyi plant despite the city saying it's not part of the company's plan.

The group said it's also worried about the use of the zoning order, which allows the province to make a ruling on land use with no chance for municipalities, citizens or environment groups to appeal.

Stratford council will meet on Monday to hear from Xinyi. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, when they will discuss a cost-sharing agreement with the company.