Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery

Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police Service launched a joint investigation into a Sept. 21 robbery in Cambridge.

During the investigation, officers executed two search warrants in Cambridge and Kitchener on Oct. 17.

On Thursday, police announced two additional search warrants were completed on Oct. 24 in Seaforth and Whitby.

The latest searches resulted in the seizure of 17 firearms, a prohibited device known as a “get back whip”, ammunition, nine magazines, multiple cell phones, unknown pills, stolen property, possession and acquisition licences from two Hells Angels members and three Hells Angels vests.

In total, five people are facing 14 charges. Four people were arrested and released from custody with court dates for later this month.

A 39-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 38-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.

A 36-year-old man from Whitby has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

A 34-year-old man from Seaforth has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, contravention of storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police are still looking for one other person, a 29-year-old Northumberland County man, who is wanted on a robbery charge. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.