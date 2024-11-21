Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
The Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police Service launched a joint investigation into a Sept. 21 robbery in Cambridge.
During the investigation, officers executed two search warrants in Cambridge and Kitchener on Oct. 17.
On Thursday, police announced two additional search warrants were completed on Oct. 24 in Seaforth and Whitby.
The latest searches resulted in the seizure of 17 firearms, a prohibited device known as a “get back whip”, ammunition, nine magazines, multiple cell phones, unknown pills, stolen property, possession and acquisition licences from two Hells Angels members and three Hells Angels vests.
In total, five people are facing 14 charges. Four people were arrested and released from custody with court dates for later this month.
A 39-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.
A 38-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.
A 36-year-old man from Whitby has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
A 34-year-old man from Seaforth has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, contravention of storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
Police are still looking for one other person, a 29-year-old Northumberland County man, who is wanted on a robbery charge. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Putin says Russia attacked Ukraine with a new missile that he claims the West can't stop
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Trudeau says Canada would 'abide' by ICC arrest warrant for Israel PM Netanyahu
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will 'abide' by an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Tired, lead-footed and distracted: Majority of Canadian drivers admit to bad habits, survey finds
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Brazilian police indict former president Bolsonaro and aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
Brazil's federal police said Thursday they indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 2:30
LIVE at 2:30 Edmonton police chief to step down in February
-
-