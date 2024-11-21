Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash

A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a collision between an LRT ION train and a vehicle on King Street West around 9:40 a.m. Thursday. The crash happened happened near Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate.

Photos from the scene show the LRT suffered front end and side damage and had come off the tracks. A black vehicle was also heavily damaged.

Police said no one was hurt.

The investigation in ongoing and police said charges are pending.

King Street is closed in both directions for repairs. In an email at 12:41 p.m., police said the closure was expected to last several more hours.