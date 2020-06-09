KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority says visitors have caused some significant challenges over the past few weeks, so they’ve made the decision to close several popular parks.

Belwood Lake, Elora Gorge, Guelph Lake and Rockwood conservation areas will be temporarily closed until June 15.

The Elora Quarry Conservation Area is also closed, though its opening date has not yet been announced.

The GRCA has been dealing with several issues related to the large number of people who have been visiting its parks.

The agency says visitors haven’t been following the rules and sneaking onto closed beaches. They have also been disregarding the provincial guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 by gathering in large groups and not practicing physical distancing measures.

One of the biggest issues is the amount of garbage and other waste left behind in parks and natural areas.

Last Saturday, there was so much litter at Guelph Lake that staff members had to delay its reopening on Sunday so they could clean it all up. The GRCA told CTV News that they filled as many as 15 garbage bags.

Some people have also been sneaking into conservation areas without paying the entrance fees. The GRCA says it depends on the money it collects to help with operational costs.

All this bad behaviour is putting a strain on the agency.

“Given the limited staff that the GRCA currently has in place, and the work we need to complete in order to prepare our conservation areas for additional activities, we are temporarily closing the parks where we’ve had the most significant challenges,” says Pam Walther-Mabee, the Manager for Conservation Areas, in a release. “We are taking this action so that our staff can focus on completing this work, rather than managing capacity and enforcement issues.”

The GRCA is gearing up for stage two of the province’s reopening plan.

As of June 15, beaches and some washrooms operated by the GRCA will be opening. The only exception is Byng Island in Haldimand County.

The GRCA still hasn’t made a decision on additional activities, such as overnight camping. They say that will be announced near the end of June.