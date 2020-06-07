WATERLOO -- The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing a reminder that conservation area visitors respect the rules that have been put in place.

A Saturday news release from the GRCA stated they were dealing with significant challenges of people not following restrictions and closures at several parks.

Staff reported some visitors were entering areas that were closed off, others were on beaches, and some were not practicing proper physical distancing.

The GRCA also says considerable garbage was left in conservation areas, particularly in Guelph Lake.

As a result, Guelph Lake did not open until 10 a.m. on Sunday due to clean up that was needed.

The conservation authority says they will have to restrict further access at conservation areas or close altogether if rules continue to not be respected.

Some of the restrictions in place for GRCA conservation areas include: