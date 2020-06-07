Advertisement
Garbage, physical distancing concerns in conservation authorities: GRCA
A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing a reminder that conservation area visitors respect the rules that have been put in place.
A Saturday news release from the GRCA stated they were dealing with significant challenges of people not following restrictions and closures at several parks.
Staff reported some visitors were entering areas that were closed off, others were on beaches, and some were not practicing proper physical distancing.
The GRCA also says considerable garbage was left in conservation areas, particularly in Guelph Lake.
As a result, Guelph Lake did not open until 10 a.m. on Sunday due to clean up that was needed.
The conservation authority says they will have to restrict further access at conservation areas or close altogether if rules continue to not be respected.
Some of the restrictions in place for GRCA conservation areas include:
- Access will be restricted if limited parking capacity is reached
- Plan for short visits so space can be shared while keep physical distance
- All beaches and swimming areas are closed
- All buildings and on-site facilities, including washrooms, gatehouses, picnic areas and playgrounds remain closed; no equipment rentals are available
- No garbage receptacles are available and visitors must carry any garbage or pet waste out with them
- Physical distancing is required; people should stay at least two metres or six feet apart, and are not to congregate in groups
- Some portions of the conservation areas are not accessible
- Visitors must obey all signage and keep their pets on a leash at all times