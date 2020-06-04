The Grand River Conservation Authority has decided to cancel its summer day camps.

In a statement, the GRCA says it was a difficult decision, but health and safety are their top priorities.

They say the decision comes after the provincial government released its latest guidelines on June 2nd, and decided that the restrictions would significantly limit their ability to host a camp.

According to the association, they have not yet been given clearance to open their building and nature centres that play a major role in camp programming.

”Our traditional summer camps would not be the same under COVID-19 restrictions,” said Tracey Ryan, Manager of Environmental Education and Restoration.

“It’s difficult to imagine a nature camp without a campfire circle, interactive and team activities and adventures.”

The GRCA says all registrants will receive a full refund and will be contacted by the GRCA directly.