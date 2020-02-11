GPS fail lands delivery driver in six feet of mud
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 8:36AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 8:37AM EST
Person using a GPS app on a smartphone. (Pexels/Ingo Joseph)
KITCHENER -- A failed delivery attempt in Windham left one driver in a muddy mess on Saturday.
According to Norfolk County OPP, the driver was in the process of delivering a package on Windham Road 7 when the driver followed the GPS off of the road and into a farmer's field.
Police responded to the road at around 3:45 p.m. to find the vehicle lodged in about six feet of mud.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the field.
Police say that a 23-year-old from Hamilton was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane.
The driver was issued a Provincial Offences Notice.