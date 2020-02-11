KITCHENER -- A failed delivery attempt in Windham left one driver in a muddy mess on Saturday.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the driver was in the process of delivering a package on Windham Road 7 when the driver followed the GPS off of the road and into a farmer's field.

Police responded to the road at around 3:45 p.m. to find the vehicle lodged in about six feet of mud.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the field.

Police say that a 23-year-old from Hamilton was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane.

The driver was issued a Provincial Offences Notice.