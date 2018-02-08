

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was giving a ride to has been released on bail.

Issa Affan appeared in Kitchener court Thursday, after having spent six days in custody.

He’s alleged to have threatened, forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman near University Avenue and Marsland Drive last week. He had been the woman’s Uber driver.

Dozens of people showed up to support Affan at Thursday’s court appearance, with some telling CTV News that they don’t believe the allegations against a man they describe as polite and disciplined. Supporters said Affan was one of the first Syrian refugees to become an Uber driver in Waterloo Region.

Uber has said that it suspended Affan’s account following his arrest.

The allegations against Affan have not been proven.