'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener

Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.

The waterside restaurant and live music venue has been closed since 2019.

Construction was planned to start in spring 2023 ahead of a summer reopening, but was pushed back.

“These things take time,” said Kurtis McBride, a member of the partnership team responsible for revamping the popular space. “We're in a heritage-designated area, we’re in a park, we're close to a floodplain. There's a whole process that it takes to get from an idea, a RFP and a vision to something where we can build what will be a 8,500 sq. ft. restaurant on the water."

Despite the snowy backdrop in Victoria Park, construction crews are now at the site to bring the summertime hotspot back to life.

“This will be the fourth major renovation on this building in 120 years, so it's kind of cool to be part of something that's got such a storied history,” said McBride.

The inside of The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park on Jan. 16, 2023. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Staff on-site told CTV News about a takeout window which visitors will be able to get food or drinks from. They also highlighted the patio as a key feature.

“We’re going to have the largest patio in Kitchener,” said McBride. “The inside is going to be a mix of a restaurant and music venue. So it’s going to be continuing with a music theme. In the fall, we’re going to take it all the way from Oktoberfest to the Christmas market.”

McBride talked about plans to keep the space relevant year-round. One of the options they’re looking into are heated domes so people can still enjoy the large patio space in the winter.

Kitchener’s mayor emphasized the role this venue can play in boosting the local arts and culture scene.

“This facility will play a role, together with our investments in festivals and special events," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "I think this is going to be one of the best summers in a long time in terms of live music in Kitchener.”