GUELPH -- Ride programs will be in full force this year as the holiday season approaches, but things will look a bit different during the pandemic.

Guelph police and Wellington County OPP kicked off their Festive Ride Program on Wednesday afternoon.

"Impaired driving has not been impacted by the COVID pandemic," Sgt. Raymond Gordon with Guelph police said. "People are still unfortunately drinking and driving."

All officers will wear gloves and masks this year to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.

"We aren't going to put any motorists at risk by running a ride program," Gordon said.

Officials say they're hoping to raise awareness and send a message that they'll be out during the holiday season.

The program runs until Jan. 2.

Gordon said police want people to remember there are options, like ridesharing and public transit, for anyone drinking during the holidays.