Girl says she was approached by 'suspicious' man in Cambridge

Cambridge -

Police are investigating a report from a female youth who says she was approached by a ‘suspicious’ man in Cambridge.

The girl says she was walking on Hespeler Road near Brooklyne Road just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when the man came up to her. There was a brief conversation before she was able to flee the area.

Police say the man is described as white, around 40 years old and approximately 5’4” tall with a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a hooded dark red windbreaker jacket with green on the sleeves, a green collard shirt with yellow stripes, light-coloured blue jeans, pointed black shoes and a brown baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.