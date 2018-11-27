Featured
Gas station doors smashed in failed ATM theft
A gas station suffered extensive damage after a pickup truck drove through the front doors. (Source: Mike Baltaz)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:07PM EST
A failed ATM theft caused extensive damage to a gas station in Ayr.
The alleged incident happened on Fischer-Hallman Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, a pickup truck drove through the front doors of the gas station.
Three suspects then tried to steal an ATM within, but were unsuccessful.
Police said the suspects used a grey full-size GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck in the attempted theft.
The owner of the gas station told CTV that this is the third time that this has happened.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.