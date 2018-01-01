

CTV Kitchener





Garbage, green and blue bin collection is running behind in Waterloo Region and Brant County.

Due to the holidays, crews are picking up waste a day later than usual.

But it seems they still can’t keep up.

The Region of Waterloo tweeted Saturday that garbage and recycling that hadn’t been picked up earlier in the week would be collected that day. That same promise was made again on Sunday.

But by Sunday afternoon some areas were still waiting and waste management tweeted:

We are very sorry. The trucks are full, and the crews have maxed out. Missed areas will start collection at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. — Waste Management, WR (@WasteWR) December 31, 2017

Brant County is also behind in picking up garbage and recycling.

They issued a statement Sunday saying, in part, the waste collection company was “unable to complete all of the Thursday and Friday collections areas.”

Residents were advised to put garbage and recycling back out on the curb Tuesday morning by 7 a.m. for collection.

Christmas tree collection, which was supposed to start January 2nd, has also been pushed back to January 8th. Emterra, the collection company, says this will allow them to focus on picking up garbage and recycling.

Residents are also being reminded that garbage, green or blue bin will not be picked up on January 1st.

Collection will be delayed a day for the remainder of the week, which means if your garbage is normally picked up on Tuesday it will collected on Wednesday instead.