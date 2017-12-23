

Wondering when to put out your garbage over the holidays?

In Waterloo Region curbside garbage, green and blue bin collection will be delayed by a day.

That means garbage and recycling normally picked up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday instead.

Tuesday’s collection will be picked up on Wednesday, and so on through the week. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Saturday.

Because New Year’s also falls on a Monday, garbage and recycling for the week of January 1st will also be delayed a day.

During this time, the region will also collect double the amount of allowed garbage. Residents can put out twice the number of untagged garbage bags or cans on their collection day.

Waste Management sites at 201 Savage Drive in Cambridge and 925 Erb Street West in Waterloo will also be closed on December 25th and 26th, as well as January 1st.

Christmas trees can be put out for collection and compost between January 2nd and 12th.