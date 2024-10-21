Arrest made in attempted theft from Elmira business

Two men have been charged in an attempted aluminum theft at an Elmira business.

Waterloo Regional Police, on patrol in the area of Earl Martin Drive and Union Street around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, spotted a parked vehicle with unattached plates.

The officers then spoke to a witness who believed a theft had happened at a nearby business.

The two men returned to the vehicle and were arrested, after police determined they had attempted to steal aluminum from outside the nearby business.

A 27-year-old and 25-year-old, both from the Greater Toronto Area, were charged with attempted theft.

Police said the 27-year-old man was also charged with other offences, including operating an unsafe motor vehicle, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance.