

CTV Kitchener





A University of Guelph physics professor has spearheaded an attempt to mix a world-record amount of ‘Elephant Toothpaste.’

The concoction is a combination of hydrogen peroxide and potassium iodide with a few other ingredients mixed together.

When everything is combined, it makes a big, foamy--and safe--mess.

With a flair for the dramatic, the man behind the attempt is called the Great Orbax. This is just one of the events at the university’s Science Olympics.

Around 1,500 high school students from 40 schools were involved.

The Guelph Physics Club assisted in the effort, saying it hopes to help students get interested in science.

“A lot of people that are maybe interested in science just hear about all the homework and all the work that they have to do, but it’s cool to see some big reaction to kind of give you that motivation,” says one student.

The attempt for the record was made around noon but no official word has been given on whether it was achieved.

The university’s math department has to confirm the numbers and review the footage, but early signs look positive. The official word from Guiness can also take some time.