Frost advisory issued for Waterloo region, Guelph

Despite the summer-like temperatures on Tuesday afternoon, parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo region and Guelph, are under a frost advisory Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday around 3:20 p.m., Environment Canada issued the advisory saying temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark overnight.

The advisory says patchy frost is expected.

The weather agency is advising preventative measures be taken, such as covering up plants that are frost sensitive.