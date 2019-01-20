

CTV Kitchener





The extreme cold is sticking around for another few days.

On Sunday the temperature in Waterloo Region could reach -16C but it will feel like -30C.

During the overnight the temperature will drop to -23C -- but again -- it will feel more like -34C with the wind chill.

This is the second day in a row Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for all of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Listowel and surrounding areas will continue to experience bitterly cold temperatures through to Monday.

But that doesn’t mean it will feel much warmer.

Environment Canada says we can expect -20C or colder Monday night.

We'll get a bit of relief after a milder air mass moves in on Tuesday.

Anyone heading outdoors is reminded to cover up as exposed skin can develop frostbite in only a few minutes.

Plows are also continuing to make their way along city streets.

Cambridge's parking ban on city streets continues until midnight Sunday.