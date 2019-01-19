

CTV Kitchener





If you’re heading outside this weekend, you better bundle up.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of the province including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Listowel, Wingham, and Goderich.

The agency says an arctic air mass is moving through Ontario and with the wind chill, temperatures Saturday and Sunday night could feel close to -35C.

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment & Climate Change Canada, says any exposed skin could freeze within minutes.

“You should keep yourself covered up. It could freeze in as little as 5 to 10 minutes in strong winds, and certainly in less than 20 minutes, frost bite is possible.”

He’s also reminding people that pets should not be left outdoors for prolonged periods.

Areas south of Listowel are also expected to see the temperature drop overnight. Those areas include Brantford, Woodstock, London, Strathroy, Simcoe, Delhi, Sarnia, St. Thomas, Chatham-Kent and Windsor.

Snow is expected to continue through the weekend.

Waterloo Region, Toronto and London could get between 5 and 10 centimetres.

Areas closer to Lake Ontario – Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara – and Lake Huron could get as much as 25 cm of the white stuff.

Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures will stick around through Monday night but improve by Tuesday when a milder air mass moves in.