KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Free dog adoption event coming to Kitchener and Stratford shelters this weekend

    Stock photo of puppies in a flowery field. (Chevanon Photography/Pexels) Stock photo of puppies in a flowery field. (Chevanon Photography/Pexels)
    Share

    Families may be able to take a new furry friend home for free this weekend thanks to a global pet adoption initiative.

    The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth has been selected to participate in the Mars Pet Adoption Weekend.

    Animal shelters in 11 countries were chosen to take part in the worldwide push to get animals adopted. The local humane society is one of three Canadian shelters that will be receiving a share of $25,000 from the PEDIGREE Foundation to cover dog adoption fees.

    “With more than 40 dogs available for adoption this weekend alone, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth prove every day they are working to find dogs a forever family,” said Debra Fair, the Executive Director of the PEDIGREE Foundation in a media release. “At PEDIGREE Foundation, we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and we are thrilled to be helping KWSP Humane Society make an impact.”

    The event will be taking place between Oct. 18 and 20.

    The Humane Society requires all candidates to come with their full families, including pets, to do meet and greets and ensure all homes are a good fit for the dogs.

    Families can adopt a dog without any initial adoption fee during the event weekend. The Humane Society encourages anyone looking for a new dog to check out the animals at the shelters at 250 Riverbend Drive in Kitchener and 125 Griffith Road in Stratford.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News