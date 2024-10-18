Free dog adoption event coming to Kitchener and Stratford shelters this weekend
Families may be able to take a new furry friend home for free this weekend thanks to a global pet adoption initiative.
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth has been selected to participate in the Mars Pet Adoption Weekend.
Animal shelters in 11 countries were chosen to take part in the worldwide push to get animals adopted. The local humane society is one of three Canadian shelters that will be receiving a share of $25,000 from the PEDIGREE Foundation to cover dog adoption fees.
“With more than 40 dogs available for adoption this weekend alone, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth prove every day they are working to find dogs a forever family,” said Debra Fair, the Executive Director of the PEDIGREE Foundation in a media release. “At PEDIGREE Foundation, we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and we are thrilled to be helping KWSP Humane Society make an impact.”
The event will be taking place between Oct. 18 and 20.
The Humane Society requires all candidates to come with their full families, including pets, to do meet and greets and ensure all homes are a good fit for the dogs.
Families can adopt a dog without any initial adoption fee during the event weekend. The Humane Society encourages anyone looking for a new dog to check out the animals at the shelters at 250 Riverbend Drive in Kitchener and 125 Griffith Road in Stratford.
