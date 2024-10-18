KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Seven people arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Waterloo Region and Wellington County

    Firearms, cash and other seized items lay on a table in this undated image. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Firearms, cash and other seized items lay on a table in this undated image. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    A three-month-long drug trafficking investigation has ended with the arrest of seven people.

    Waterloo Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Guelph Police and Hamilton Police teamed up to execute four search warrants in Kitchener and Cambridge, as well as one search warrant in Wellington County, on Wednesday.

    Officers seized two firearms, ammunition, three motor vehicles, cash and drugs including suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and hydromorphone.

    A 21-year-old man from Cambridge, a 26-year-old man from Cambridge, three 20-year-old men from Cambridge, a 20-year-old from Wellington County and a 38-year-old woman from Kitchener were arrested.

    All together, they face more than 25 criminal charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit currency and failure to comply with a judicial release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News