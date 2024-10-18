Seven people arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Waterloo Region and Wellington County

A three-month-long drug trafficking investigation has ended with the arrest of seven people.

Waterloo Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Guelph Police and Hamilton Police teamed up to execute four search warrants in Kitchener and Cambridge, as well as one search warrant in Wellington County, on Wednesday.

Officers seized two firearms, ammunition, three motor vehicles, cash and drugs including suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and hydromorphone.

A 21-year-old man from Cambridge, a 26-year-old man from Cambridge, three 20-year-old men from Cambridge, a 20-year-old from Wellington County and a 38-year-old woman from Kitchener were arrested.

All together, they face more than 25 criminal charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit currency and failure to comply with a judicial release.