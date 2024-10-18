Police investigating after hit and run in Guelph

Guelph Police are investigating a hit and run that happened on Friday morning.

Police were called to an Essex Street home around 1:40 a.m.

A woman living near Dublin Street South said her car had been parked in front of her home when it was hit by an unknown driver. Her car was significantly damaged.

Security footage showed a black or dark coloured SUV driving down Essex Street before hitting the woman’s car. The SUV reversed and drove away and was last seen driving east on Essex Street. Police said the vehicle may have suffered front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Matt Oliver at 519-824-1212, ext. 7262.