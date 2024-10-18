Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library

Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.

Officers were called to the university’s library around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived people from the Campus Safety Office were already speaking with the woman. She said a man she didn’t know followed her into the building and sexually assaulted her.

She was not hurt.

Campus Safety officers found a suspect just before 9 p.m. and arrested a 28-year-old Brampton man. He has been charged with sexual assault. They said he is not a University of Guelph student.