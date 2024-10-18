Woman missing from Waterloo

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police Services released this photo of a missing person, Erin. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Services released this photo of a missing person, Erin. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for four days.

    Police said 45-year-old Erin was last seen in the Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road area in Waterloo on Monday.

    They are concerned for her wellbeing.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

