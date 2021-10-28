Four Waterloo Region schools placed in hold and secure during multiple investigations: police

KITCHENER -

Four Waterloo Region schools were placed in hold and secure on Thursday morning following multiple investigations.

JACOB HESPELER SECONDARY SCHOOL

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge was placed in hold and secure around 9:30 a.m. while police investigated reports of a social media post threatening harm against the school. Further investigation showed "this post originated in the USA and was deemed not to be a viable threat to the school or to the region."

That hold and secure was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL

St. Mary's High School was also placed in hold and secure Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.while police investigated threats of violence on social media.

A police spokesperson said the two incidents were similar.

The hold and secure was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

KITCHENER WATERLOO COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute was placed in a lockdown while police investigated reports of someone with a weapon in the area.

One person was placed under arrest, police said.

King Edward Public School was also placed in hold and secure during the investigation.

The lockdown was downgraded to a hold and secure and lifted around 12:40 p.m.