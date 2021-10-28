Hold and secure lifted at Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute; one person arrested
An arrest has been made after Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute was placed in lockdown for a police investigation in the area of King Street West in Kitchener.
In an update posted on Twitter, police say the lockdown was downgraded to a hold and secure and lifted around 12:40 p.m.
A police spokesperson said there were reports of someone with a weapon in the area.
Officials said King Edward Public School was also placed in hold and secure during the investigation.
A hold and secure was lifted at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School Thursday morning following a police investigation in the area of Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge. Police say the two investigations are not related.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when given.