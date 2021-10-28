St. Mary's High School placed in hold and secure as police investigate social media threats

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have placed St. Mary's High School in hold and secure while they investigate threats of violence made on a social media platform.

Officials tweeted about the investigation in the area Block Line Road in Kitchener around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge was also placed in hold and secure briefly on Thursday morning while police investigated reports of threats against that school.

A police spokesperson said the two incidents are similar.

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute was placed in lockdown on Thursday morning for an investigation on King Street in Kitchener. Police said one person was arrested, adding the school was placed in lockdown because of reports of a weapon in the area.