Four-person robbery results in stab wounds: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking into an alleged robbery involving four people jumping someone.

Officers were called to the area of Hillside Trails near Marsland Drive in Waterloo around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a male was approached by four males he didn't know. They allegedly assaulted him while trying to take his personal belongings.

The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers at (1-800-222-8477).