WATERLOO -- There are four new COVID-19 cases being reported in Waterloo Region, and no new deaths in a week.

Public Health is confirming 1,078 cases as of Sunday morning, with 713 resolved and 112 deaths.

The number of deaths has not increased since last Sunday.

Testing numbers in the region have increased from 15,199 on Saturday to 15,486 on Sunday.

Testing of the general public began in the past week, with Waterloo Region residents now being able to book an appointment if they have symptoms. Beforehand, testing was prioritized to long term care and retirement homes.

Testing of asymptomatic people will be started on the order of the province, according to regional health officials.

There are currently 12 outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region.