Four local newspapers will no longer put out print editions

A big blow to local news coverage.

On Friday, the Metroland Media Group announced its plan to end print productions of its weekly community newspapers.

Among them, the Cambridge Times, Waterloo Chronicle, Guelph Mercury Tribune and New Hamburg Independent. The company also confirmed on Sunday that OurWindsor.ca would be shuttered.

“Most of Metroland’s 71 community newspapers will move to a digital-only model,” a letter to readers said. “The final delivery of your local paper was this week. Metroland’s six daily publications will continue to publish online and in print.”

Staff at the Waterloo Region Record, Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review and Welland Tribune are not affected by the changes.

Metroland is cutting about 60 per cent of its total workforce – or more than 600 jobs – as it seeks bankruptcy protection.

The company is also getting out the flyer business.

“Becoming a digital-only business is the next step in our evolution – precipitated by the loss of revenue from print advertising and our flyer distribution business, as well as the stronghold Big Tech has on digital advertising,” Lee Ann Waterman, editorial vice-president at Metroland Media, said in a statement posted Friday.

She added that “our newspapers are gone but we are still here” and community websites will continue to provide local content.