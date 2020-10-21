KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man who was a former Nazi death squad member has lost his latest bid to remain in Canada.

The Immigration and Refugee Board has ruled against Helmut Oberlander, meaning he will now face a deportation hearing.

Oberlander, who is now 96, is accused of concealing his involvement with a Nazi death squad when he immigrated to Canada.

Oberlander claimed he was forced into the role and didn't take part in any killings.

His citizenship has been revoked four times, most recently in 2017.

Last December, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Oberlander.

Tuesday's ruling by the Immigration and Refugee Board dismissed arguments that it didn't have jurisdiction over the case.

Oberlander's lawyers are expected to appeal the latest decision.

Oberlander has never been charged with a war crime.