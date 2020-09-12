KITCHENER -- A former Kitchener resident is hoping her partner will be found alive after the cargo ship he worked on sank off the coast of Japan earlier this month.

Gulf Livestock 1 sent out a distress signal on Sept. 2 while sailing through stormy conditions in the East China Sea as a typhoon moved through the area.

Carolyn Gray, who used to live in Kitchener, last spoke to her partner, William Mainprize, when the ship hit rough waters. She said she hasn't heard from the 27-year-old since the ship sent out the signal.

So far, rescuers have found two survivors and the body of a third unidentified crew member. One of those survivors said the ship stalled because of an engine issue and then capsized after it was hit by a powerful wave.

Japanese rescue workers are still searching for the ship and the other 40 crew members who are still missing.

The cargo ship also had nearly 6,000 cattle on board. It left New Zealand mid-August, heading for China's east coast.

"He knew it was dangerous, but perhaps didn't really realize what the storm could do to the boat and how bad it could get," Gray said.

Mainprize, who is from Australia, had experience working on cargo ships. Grab said he only took the job because he lost his position as a wilderness guide because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was supposed to be one last job before the couple started a new life together. Gray said they were going to go to Egypt and then settle down in Australia.

"The last voice message that he sent me was excitement because he had looked at a calendar and realized it was just a month left," Gray said.

Mainprize then texted Gray to let her know they were about to hit some nasty weather.

"Things like the wind speed is 175 kilometres an hour, kind of explaining this is really not good, the ship is taking on water," Gray said.

Gray said Mainprize was thrown out of his bed at one point during the storm.

"They were heading directly towards the storm and right into the centre of it," Gray said. "I had asked him if there was any way around it and he said no way around it at that point."

Gray said all updates stopped when the ship sent out its distress signal on Sept. 2. In the days since, rescuers have found cow carcasses and a life vest with the ship's name. They've also found traces of fuel in the water, which could be sign the ship sank.

"The hope is that they are together and either floating at sea somewhere or quite possibly on a small island in the area," Gray said.

In a statement, the Australian government thanked Japan for its search and rescue efforts, and for deploying air and sea assets over such a large area during dangerous conditions.

"Japan’s Coast Guard has advised that wide area surveillance by air and sea continues," the statement said in part. "Australia is encouraging Japan’s ongoing air and sea efforts, and continues to offer the Japanese authorities any supporting capability needed. Japan’s Coast Guard has assured Australia it will not give up its search for those missing."

Gray has a week and a half left in quarantine in Australia, where she is now on a compassionate Visa.

She said she's thankful for the rescue efforts, but is concerned that the search is starting to slow down when every minute counts.

The former Kitchener resident is also pushing the government to keep looking for the missing crew members.