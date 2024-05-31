Former Kitchener mayor Morley Rosenberg dies
Former Kitchener mayor Morley Rosenberg has died at the age of 87.
Rosenberg served as the city’s mayor from 1977 to 1982 after several unsuccessful runs at federal and provincial politics.
According to a new release from the city, Rosenberg will be remembered for his dedication to historical preservation and as a strong advocate for community groups and the recycling program.
Rosenberg is credited with helping to save the clock tower from the historic city hall. That clock tower can still be seen in Victoria Park.
Morley Rosenberg in an undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Kitchener)
However, his career was not without controversy, including his push to get former Premier Bill Davis to appoint him as a judge. A letter sent from Rosenberg to Davis was made public, in which Rosenberg asked Davis to “help keep the promise” and make him a judge.
Government officials would deny that any promise had been made, but Rosenberg was eventually appointed to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). Rosenberg served on the OMB for two decades.
Morley Rosenberg in an undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Kitchener)
The City of Kitchener will be lowering flags at city facilities in Rosenberg’s memory.
“On behalf of the citizens of Kitchener and City of Kitchener Council, we offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Mayor Morley Rosenberg to his many family and friends in Kitchener, Toronto and beyond. May Morley’s memory be a blessing to each of you and know that the hearts of our community are with you during this difficult time,” a statement from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and city council reads.
