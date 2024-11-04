KITCHENER
    • GoTransit makes changes to Kitchener Line for Taylor Swift's Toronto concerts

    People trying to go from Toronto to Kitchener after Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts may have more options.

    Metrolinx, the company that operates GoTransit, has announced they are making changes to several lines, including the Kitchener Line, to help accommodate concert-goers.

    On Nov. 14, 15, 21 and 22, the last outbound train from Union Station will hold for concert goers. The 11:34 p.m. outbound trip will instead leave at 12:04 a.m.

    Meanwhile, on Nov. 16 and 23, the last outbound train scheduled for 11:51 p.m. will instead leave at 12:06 a.m.

    Swift is bringing her Era’s Tour to the Rogers Centre from Nov. 14 – 23.

    Around 60,000 fans are expected at each show, and thousands more may be taking part in Taylgate’24 – a preconcert event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

