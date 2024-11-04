OPP investigating fatal rollover collision in Ariss

KITCHENER
    A 41-year-old from Waterloo is dead following a serious single motor vehicle collision in Guelph/Eramosa Township Sunday night.

    The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.

    OPP, alongside local emergency services, responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Wellington Road 51 was closed between Wellington Road 86 and 6th Line for the investigation but has since reopened.

    The office of the Chief Coroner was notified and attended the scene. 

    The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

